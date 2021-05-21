newsbreak-logo
Providence Invested $73 Million in Southwest Washington Region in 2020, Report Shows

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvidence has released an annual community investment report highlighting different ways that Providence addressed “the most difficult public health crisis of our time” last year in the communities that it serves by acting “to provide short-term solutions while driving long term positive change by investing in communities to build a more equitable and sustainable future,” according to a Providence news release.

