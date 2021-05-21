Providence Invested $73 Million in Southwest Washington Region in 2020, Report Shows

MONTPELIER, Vt. — As the state starts to reopen after the pandemic, can parents afford to put their children into quality facilities as they return to work?. “We’re moving out of the pandemic. And then people are realizing, 'Wait no we can’t, if we don’t have childcare for our kids we can’t go to work, we can’t go back to work, we can’t do what we need.' The normal has never worked for childcare,” says Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids.