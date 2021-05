Los Angeles, Ca – To say this season has started poorly is an understatement. The black and gold were tabbed by nearly everyone to challenge for the MLS Cup. Certainly, nobody had them lower than third. While the season is still in its early days, LAFC have already made history, of the wrong kind. For the first time in Club history LAFC find themselves dead last in the conference. In addition, their five goals through five matches, is the lowest goal tally through the first five matches of a season, that they’ve had. However, today LAFC look to overcome the rough start to 2021, as they not only welcome the Colorado Rapids, but a hefty amount of fans.