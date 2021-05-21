newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Gear reviews

By Matt Cradock
golfmonthly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson, who looks to become the oldest ever Major champion, produced a scintillating back nine, with five birdies putting him at five-under-par. The American, who recently accepted a special exemption into the US Open, hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Despite two...

www.golfmonthly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#American#The Pga Tour#At T Pebble Beach Pro Am#The Champions Tour#Justinraygolf#South African#Fifth Major#Reviews#Fun#Pebble Beach#The Masters#Today#Adjustments#Kiawah Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfInternational Business Times

Mickelson, Oosthuizen Share PGA Lead At Windy Kiawah

Phil Mickelson, chasing a historic sixth major title at age 50, shared the lead with South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen after Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at windy Kiawah Island. American left-hander Mickelson, who could become golf's oldest major champion, and Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open winner, were deadlocked...
Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption to Play in 2021 U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 2021 U.S. Open. Mickelson said the following about his decision to accept the exemption in a statement, per ESPN's Bob Harig: "Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I've come close so many times. You can't win if you don't play. I'm honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on."
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Kiawah Island, SCEnid News and Eagle

Phil being Phil: Mickelson shares lead in PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The image has become familiar over the years. Phil Mickelson holes a birdie putt and drops that left fist in tempered celebration as he makes his run up the leaderboard in a major. This was Friday at the PGA Championship, and he kept right on going...
GolfCharlotteObserver.com

Can Phil Mickelson finish it? PGA Championship TV coverage, purse distribution, more

The first three rounds of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course have created some compelling storylines heading into Sunday’s final round. Phil Mickelson, at the age of 50, holds a one-stroke lead over two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka in his bid to become the oldest major champion in history. The final pairing of Mickelson and Koepka have a combined nine major titles — five for Mickelson and four for Koepka.
Golfespnpressroom.com

Mickelson, Koepka Battle Will Highlight ESPN+ Featured Groups for PGA Championship Final Round

ESPN, ESPN+ Airing Traditional Coverage Starting with First Tee Shot Sunday Morning. As Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka compete in the final group in Sunday’s concluding round of the 103rd PGA Championship, golf fans will have the option of focusing entirely on the lead duo in ESPN+ Featured Group coverage from The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. ESPN+ will offer six different Featured Groups for the final round.
GolfClayton News Daily

Phil Mickelson owns 1-shot lead over Brooks Koepka at PGA

Phil Mickelson has made it three quarters of the way through the PGA Championship looking every bit like a golfer poised to win another major championship. Sunday's final round at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., figures to be one of the toughest assignments in the 50-year-old golfer's career. But Mickelson is embracing the situation.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
GolfDetroit News

Friday's golf: Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors – all of them except the U.S. Open – to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Golftrendswide.com

Phil Mickelson still in contention to win

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Yes, it really could happen. Seriously, Phil Mickelson, who hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2019, hasn’t had a top 10 in a major championship since 2016 and hasn’t been thrilled with his play for some time now as he’s dropped to No. 115th in the world rankings, is in position to win his sixth major championship on Sunday.
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Brooks Koepka’s Contemporaries Will Be Rooting Hard For Phil Mickelson

You know that Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, et al are rooting for Phil Mickelson to take down Brooks Koepka. Because if Brooks Koepka wins his fifth major at the 103rd PGA Championship – his fifth since 2017, he puts his contemporaries to shame. He...