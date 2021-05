A few weeks ago I wrote a column titled “TransAlta Reneging on Promise of Using Mine Land for Economic Development.”. I detailed decades of TransAlta promises to give land from its 10,000 acres of reclaimed mine property to Lewis County for economic development. Then, for dubious reasons, TransAlta out of the blue in November of 2020 stated it was about to donate the land to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife for a wildlife refuge, damn the promises of significant land donations to the county.