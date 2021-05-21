newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Battle Ground, WA

Herrera Beutler Introduces Two New Maternal Mortality Bills

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, introduced two bills this week to address maternal mortality — the Birth Access Benefitting Improved Essential Facility Services (BABIES) Act and the Midwives for Maximizing Optimal Maternity Services (MOMS) Act. “With high rates of maternal mortality, preterm births, and lack of prenatal care...

www.chronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Battle Ground, WA
Government
State
Iowa State
City
Battle Ground, WA
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Mortality#Infant Mortality#Prenatal Care#Infants#Medicaid#March Of Dimes#Quality Maternal Care#Preterm Births#Obstetric Care#Birth Centers#Midwifery Education#Moms Act#Women#Birthing Services#Maternity Care Deserts#Increased Access#Bills#Rural Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
Washington Statepenbaypilot.com

Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans finds support in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is cosponsoring bipartisan legislation to establish a first-of-its-kind Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans. The program, called the McCain-Mansfield Fellowship, would give each Senate office the opportunity to hire a qualified veteran for a two-year fellowship. The positions could be in a senator’s state or Washington, D.C., office.
Washington StateHerald-Times

Braun: Washington shouldn't reform local police depts.

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Washington StateIPWatchdog.com

This Week in Washington IP: Scrutinizing AbbVie’s Humira Patents, Budget Requests for NASA and DOD Technology, and the Future of Automotive Technologies

This week in Washington IP news, the Senate remains largely quiet on IP-related matters, although Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will make a keynote address at one of two Brookings Institution events this week focused on artificial intelligence. In the House of Representatives, Tuesday morning will feature what is likely to be a contentious hearing with AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testifying before the House Oversight Committee on that company’s efforts to maintain exclusivity over its blockbuster drug, Humira. Other House committee hearings will explore the potential benefits and problems with automotive technologies, as well as Biden Administration discretionary budget requests for NASA and the Department of Defense. Elsewhere, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the prospects for federal research, design and development expenditures in the fiscal year 2022 budget, while the Hudson Institute explores threats to U.S. dominance in both the semiconductor and advanced battery industries.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington Stateseattlepi.com

2020's most popular baby names in Washington, as revealed by the Social Security Administration

Expect to meet plenty of kids named Olivia and Oliver in the Pacific Northwest in the upcoming years. The Social Security Administration released a breakdown of 2020's top 100 baby names by state last week, and the two names snagged the number one and two spots in both Washington and Oregon for 2020. The administration has been distributing cards for births in the United States since 1879 and pulls the top baby name list each year from Social Security card data.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington StatePosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.
Clark County, WAClarkCountyToday

New emergency housing vouchers to assist local low-income households

Rental assistance payments will be made directly to property owners or managers. Vancouver Housing Authority is receiving 101 new emergency housing vouchers to assist low-income households in Clark County through the American Rescue Plan. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is distributing 70,000 vouchers to public housing authorities...
Washington StateHeraldNet

Nigerian arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

SEATTLE — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used...
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...