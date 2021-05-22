Deshaun Watson deposition will not take place until after Super Bowl LVI: report

While the Houston Texans take a wait-and-see approach to a potential Deshaun Watson trade as the quarterback's sexual misconduct allegations play out legally, an earliest date has reportedly emerged for when the sworn deposition could take place. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the "agreed docket control order" in the cases — signed May 10 by the presiding judge — says that the Watson sworn deposition will not be taken before Feb. 22, 2022, which is nine days after Super Bowl LVI takes place.