Denton, TX

Denton Energy Center serving its purpose, council members, others say

By Paul Bryant Staff Writer paul.bryant@dentonrc.com
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
The Denton Energy Center is operating as it was designed, and February’s winter storm did not change that, officials and others say. “The winter storm is kind of a separate issue because operation of DEC was so badly interrupted,” council member Jesse Davis said. “It’s not fair to judge its performance by conditions that existed, including not having fuel available. If fuel had been available, it would have been operating at peak.”

denton.bubblelife.com
Dallas, TX
Cedar Hill, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Historic Downtown Advisory Board

The Historic Downtown Advisory Board is appointed by the City Council to serve as advocates for the preservation of downtown heritage. By fostering community pride and involvement, stimulating diverse business development, and organizing and maintaining the overall community effort to revitalize Cedar Hill's historic downtown businesses and residences, the Historic Downtown Advisory Board champions the interests of the Old Town, Uptown and Old Town Corridor districts. The board meets the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the 4th Floor Admin Conference Room of the Cedar Hill Government Center, located at 285 Uptown Blvd.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Early voting in Flower Mound mayoral runoff begins Monday

Early voting begins Monday in the runoff election for Flower Mound mayor. Current mayor Steve Dixon chose to not seek reelection, and five candidates filed to succeed him. To win, a candidate needs more than half the vote, which was unlikely with five people on the ballot. France came in first with about 41% of the vote in the May 1 General Election, and Gelbman came in second with about 24%. As the top two finishers, they head to a runoff.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Fort Worth Sales Tax Collections Up, Signals Economic Recovery In Progress

There are signs of economic recovery in Fort Worth one year since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but city leaders say they are viewing the numbers with guarded optimism. According to data released this week, Fort Worth’s net sales tax collections in March totaled $18,615,313. Mark McAvoy, director of Planning and Data Analytics for the city of Fort Worth, said this is an increase from March 2020 by 29.5%.
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Dallas County home sales rose 47% in April

Dallas County home sales exploded in April with a more than 47% increase from the year before. The year-over-year increases in April were exaggerated by the slowdown in transactions in early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Home sales were delayed in late April and March of last year, but Dallas-Fort Worth home purchases soared starting in the summer of 2020 and haven’t slowed since.
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

Huge business park is in the works north of Fort Worth

An Indianapolis developer is headed to Denton County for its next big North Texas industrial project. Scannell Properties has already built a successful business park north of Fort Worth near the Texas Motor Speedway. Its two-building Speedway Logistics Crossing, an 800,000-square-foot industrial complex north of State Highway 114, recently sold...
Denton County, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County confirms 10 more deaths were due to COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that 10 more county residents’ deaths were the result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 546. The deaths reported Monday include six residents of Denton — a man and a woman over 80, a man and two women in their 70s and one man in his 60s — as well as a Sanger man over 80, a Hickory Creek man in his 60s, an Aubrey man in his 60s and a man over 80 who resided in unincorporated southwest Denton County, which includes Lantana.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

How bad is the air in Denton? Enough to turn off some businesses

Environmentalists here and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area agree that ground-level ozone often contributes adversely to Denton’s air quality. But it’s not the only culprit. “Denton is pretty unique, with [the Interstate 35 corridor], and heavy-duty trucks emit a lot of pollution,” said Lu Liang, a geospatial scientist and professor in the Department of Geography and the Environment at the University of North Texas. “Traffic is a big part of pollutants, and I’m very interested in the pollution levels in our community.”
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Denton closes several roads, intersections for high water

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that as of 1:44 p.m. only one intersection remained closed. The city of Denton closed multiple roads and intersections due to high water from storms around midday Sunday. Three intersections were closed as of 1 p.m., including Mingo Road at Loop...