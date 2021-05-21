Denton Energy Center serving its purpose, council members, others say
The Denton Energy Center is operating as it was designed, and February’s winter storm did not change that, officials and others say. “The winter storm is kind of a separate issue because operation of DEC was so badly interrupted,” council member Jesse Davis said. “It’s not fair to judge its performance by conditions that existed, including not having fuel available. If fuel had been available, it would have been operating at peak.”denton.bubblelife.com