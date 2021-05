HAMMOND — A helicopter was aiding in the search for a missing 12-year-old autistic boy Saturday evening. The boy, Kyrin Carter, was last seen near the Best Western at 3830 179th St. on May 15 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. As of 5:30 p.m., police were expanding the search area from the immediate area surroudning the hotel, which is backed the Little Calumet River and woods.