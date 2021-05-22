newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mercedes-Benz of Augusta Certified as a J.D. Power 2021 Dealer of Excellence

By PRWeb
SFGate
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Demonstrating its commitment to exceeding customer expectations, Mercedes-Benz of Augusta has been certified in the J.D. Power 2021 Dealer of Excellence Program - which recognizes a select number of vehicle dealerships throughout the United States that provide exceptional customer service. “This certification sets us...

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Used Cars#Quality Of Service#Quality Service#Service Quality#Prweb#The Ssi Study#Automotive Group 1#Company#Mbofaugusta Com#Augusta Mercedes Benz#J D Power Sales#Certified Dealers#Vehicle Dealerships#Eligible Dealerships#Qualifying Dealers#Award Winning Quality#Top Performing Brands#Retailers#Service Contracts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Cars
Country
Brazil
Related
Cell Phonesmitechnews.com

J.D. Power: When It Comes To EV Apps, Kia Smokes Tesla

TROY—Electric vehicle owners are more than twice as likely to use the manufacturer’s mobile app than owners of a vehicle with an internal combustion engine, according to J.D. Power, which is good news for automakers looking to increase—and ultimately monetize—their digital service offerings. According to the inaugural J.D. Power U.S....
BusinessAUTOCAR.co.uk

Mercedes-Benz boss commits to combustion while it is viable

Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler, has vowed that the firm will continue producing combustion engines while they remain commercially viable, but will be ready to switch to pure electrification as soon as it makes sense. Speaking at the Financial Times' annual Future of the Car Summit, Källenius...
Cell Phoneswestplainsdailyquill.net

Arvest Go Mobile banking app earns repeat J.D. Power certification

Arvest Bank officials recently announced J.D. Power has certified the Arvest Go mobile banking app for providing “an outstanding mobile banking experience” for the second year …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Credit Ranks Third In J.D. Power Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction

Last fall, Ford Credit earned a second-place finish in the mass market segment of J.D. Power’s U.S. Consumer Financing Satisfaction Study, which marked its sixth straight top-three ranking, including four top rankings. Now, J.D. Power’s 2021 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study is out, and Ford Credit has earned a respectable third-place finish.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SE 3.5

From the September 1970 issue of Car and Driver. Automobiles may indeed be sex sym­bols, as has been suggested in song, fable and the occasional serious treatise. Even so, sexiness is a quality almost im­possible to detect in most of the Mercedes-Benz cars with which we are acquainted. Granted, the old gullwing coupe was pure, purple passion on wheels; granted, too, that the new C111 has an impressively visceral appeal that may well be sexy if a racing car/space capsule mix is what grabs you. But nowhere do we see an appeal to prurient interest in the mainstream of Mer­cedes-Benz automobiles.
Public HealthFOXBusiness

Delta ranked top airline by customers during pandemic: J.D. Power

It may have been a turbulent past year for the travel industry, but those who took flight seem to be satisfied with their service, new data suggests. Delta topped the list of J.D. Power’s 2021 North America Airline Satisfaction Study, an annual study that surveyed 2,309 passengers between August 2020 to March 2021 around the height of the coronavirus pandemic, polling consumers about their experience.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-class

The Mercedes-Benz GLS-class is a stylish, spacious, and dynamically sound take on a family SUV. It may not have as much cargo space as a GMC Yukon XL, but there’s no denying the touch of glamour that a three-pointed star brings to a vehicle. The GLS-class feels much smaller than its size on the road; it’s surprisingly quick and nimble and, unlike many others in the class, it isn’t onerous to park. Those are the qualities that helped the GLS claim a 10Best Trucks and SUVs title in 2017, and since it’s virtually unchanged for 2018, it remains at the top of the class.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Puts Its Most Important Sedan Ever Into Production

Mercedes-Benz is ready to start a new electric era with its newly minted EQ sub-brand. At the top of the EQ lineup sits the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan, the S-Class of luxury electric vehicles. Mercedes just passed a major milestone with EQS production starting at Factory 56 in the Sindelfingen plant. This is the same factory where the gas-powered S-Class and Maybach S-Class are produced.
Carsinsideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz EQS Enters Production, Specs Revealed

The all-new, all-electric and extremely luxurious Mercedes-Benz EQS has officially entered production at Factory 56 in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in Germany. The production of the EQS was integrated into ongoing series production of Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan, the long-wheelbase version and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. All models, with different powertrains, on the same production line.
Economyfi-magazine.com

North American Auto Care Launches as a New Option for Service Contracts and Ancillary Products

McKINNEY, Texas— North American Auto Care (NAAC) has officially launched in the finance & insurance market, bringing new options to dealerships seeking a better service contract product. Bringing decades of experience in the automotive and F&I spaces, NAAC works with a network of independent agencies to deliver the best quality product, highest customer service, and most compassionate administrative services possible to the greater transportation industry.
Kingston, WAauburn-reporter.com

Car review: 2021 Mercedes Benz GLB250 4MATIC

The 2021 GLB250 4MATIC is a brand-spanking new addition to the Mercedes-Benz SUV lineup. Durable and practical with powerful yet compact dimensions, the compact SUV offers an attractive entry point into the German manufacturer’s expanding sport utility lineup. Other trims include the GLB250 front-wheel drive and AMG GLB35. GLB seats...
Celebritiessportscardigest.com

Mercedes-Benz: A History of the Mercedes Star and Radiator Emblems

Radiator emblems, being either a brand emblem or a small sculpture, are positioned at the very front of the vehicle in a place for all to see their distinguishing features. The first automobiles did not need a radiator emblem since those vehicles did not possess a modern-style radiator with a closed water circuit. The systems were not included until the latter part of the 19th century going into the 20th century when the engine power was increased.
Businessratchetandwrench.com

Tuffy Tire & Auto Partners With Tekmetric

May 12, 2021—Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers has selected Tekmetric as its new shop management system. “We’ve been diligently piloting the program the last 90 days across several stores and the results have been very promising. This industry is often overlooked and it really hasn’t received a lot of technological investment in decades,” Tuffy CEO Roger Hill said in a letter sent to all Tuffy locations.
Carsbenzinsider.com

Mercedes-Benz EQS Production Begins in Germany

After the impressive launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQS pure electric sedan last April, its maker is now proceeding with its mass production this May. Daimler just announced that the electric vehicle is now being assembled at its Factory 56 in Sildelfingen south of Germany. The Tesla S challenger is slated...
Businessam-online.com

Mercedes assessing sale options for nine-dealership Mercedes-Benz Retail Group

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it is considering the sale of its London-centric, nine-dealership Mercedes-Benz Retail Group car retail operation in the UK. The German premium car brand confirmed the plan eleven months after a spokesperson insisted that it had no plans to divest of its London-centred retail operation in an interview with AM following the closure of dealerships in Bromley, Caterham and Chelsea.
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Luxury Vehicle Market is Booming Worldwide | Mercedes Benz, BMW, Cadillac

Latest released the research study on Global Luxury Vehicle Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Luxury Vehicle Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Luxury Vehicle. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BMW (Germany),Mercedes Benz (Germany),Toyota (Japan),Volvo (Sweden),Tesla Inc. (United States),Lamborghini (Audi AG) (Germany),Ferrari S.p.A. (Italy),McLaren Group (United Kingdom),Jaguar Land Rover (United Kingdom),Lincoln Motor Company (United States),Rolls-Royce (India),Lexus (Japan),Cadillac (United States),Porsche AG (Germany),Maserati (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) (Italy),Bentley (Volkswagen Group) (United Kingdom).
Retailjdpower.com

Digital Automotive Retail Processes Need to Evolve in Mexico, J.D. Power Finds

Vehicle buyers in Mexico were generally satisfied with the sales experience at a dealership during the height of the pandemic, but they were less satisfied with experiences involving a brand’s website, a dealer’s website and completing paperwork, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Mexico Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study,SM released today. For example, satisfaction declines 105 points (on a 1,000-point scale) when a buyer finds vehicle pricing difficult to understand on the website compared with someone who has no pricing problem.
CarsMotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz EQT: Compact electric van for families previewed with concept

Mercedes-Benz on Monday revealed a concept that previews a new electric van currently in the works. Called the Concept EQT, the concept previews an electric version of the upcoming T-Class (teaser below), which is essentially a new passenger van being developed alongside a redesigned Citan. The Citan is compact commercial van sold outside the United States.