Taxes and utility fees a hurdle for those seeking to preserve Talisman Resort property

Question: I have a house in Maui Meadows and I'm thinking of putting new cabinets and counter top in my kitchen, do I need to get permits for this?. Great question. There is large-spread misunderstanding as to what must be permitted work when doing improvements to properties on the the County of Maui. As always, our strong advice is to consult with licensed professionals (general contractors, electricians), building planners, the County's Planning Department, architects, and others, as needed. The Planning Department shares Aloha with citizenry and is incredibly helpful - contact them directly at (808) 270-7735 with questions. Additionally, please refer to Chapter 16.26B, as referencing to the Building Code - click here to view. Pasting the pertinent part of said code's section 105 below; in addition to item number 7 please also note item number 19.