Las Vegas, NV

Project heading back to Las Vegas for @projectshow men’s & women’s #fashion trade show ~ #lasvegas #PROJECTSHOW #PROJECTLV @LVCVA #COVID19

By danieldcnyc
danielpluslauren.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProject trade show today made it official they’re heading back to Sin City for their first in-person trade show in Las Vegas post COVID19 pandemic at the newly expanded Las Vegas Convention Center from August 9 to August 11, where you can discover new trends, exchange ideas, and create connections with movers and shakers of the fashion industry.

danielpluslauren.com
