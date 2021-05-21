Project heading back to Las Vegas for @projectshow men’s & women’s #fashion trade show ~ #lasvegas #PROJECTSHOW #PROJECTLV @LVCVA #COVID19
Project trade show today made it official they’re heading back to Sin City for their first in-person trade show in Las Vegas post COVID19 pandemic at the newly expanded Las Vegas Convention Center from August 9 to August 11, where you can discover new trends, exchange ideas, and create connections with movers and shakers of the fashion industry.danielpluslauren.com