newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Award-Winning Real Estate Team Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

By PRWeb
SFGate
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country’s fastest-growing brokerages with more than $6 billion in annual sales and over 2,000 agents, welcomes the Hammersmith Team to the company’s office in Columbia, Md. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Kevin Hammersmith and his incredible...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Housing Market#Sales Agents#The Hammersmith Team#Prweb#Penfed Credit Union#Hsf Affiliates Llc#Bhhs Penfed Realty#Equal Housing Opportunity#Homeservices Penfed#Founder Kevin Hammersmith#Prweb Visit#Business#Company#Annual Sales#Premier Agents#Md#Membership#Washington D C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
San Antonio, TXrealtynewsreport.com

RNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report – HOU, DAL, AUS, SAT and more

RNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report – HOUSTON – Colliers handled the sale of 1314 West Sam Houston Parkway, a 64,846 SF industrial building located along Beltway 8, just north of Interstate 10. Critical Rental Solutions occupies the building under a long-term net lease. Todd Moore of Colliers represented the seller. “We are pleased to have generated multiple offers on the property which gave the seller the ability to select a buyer based on a combination of price, terms and ability to close,” said Moore, a principal of Colliers. “We ultimately closed the transaction with a 1031 Exchange buyer who paid all cash at 97% of the asking price.”
Virginia, MNhometownfocus.us

REAL ESTATE

Quiet, newly remodeled, 2bdr, LOOKING TO RENT www.aystaproperties.com Doug Aysta 218-780-1888 504 S. 2nd Ave. Virginia, MN. Wanted to buy: 2-3 BR home with 2 stall garage in the Quad City area, 218-290-0811. Charming 1920’s Home, Virginia: 3 Bdrms. 2 ¾ Baths, Partially renovated, 3 ½ Stall Metal Garage, near...
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

What Expectations Should Landlords Establish for Tenants With Pets?

Andrew Syrios has been investing in real estate for over a decade and is a partner with Stewardship Investments, LLC along with his brother Phillip and father Bill. Stewardship Investments focuses on buy and hold and particularly the BRRRR strategy—buying, rehabbing, and renting out houses and apartments throughout the Kansas City area.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Dermody Properties adds investment manager to Chicago office

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to welcome Barbara Hazlett as Investment Manager in the company’s Midwest region. Based in the Chicago office, Hazlett will support Neal Driscoll, Midwest Region Partner, in all acquisition, development, leasing, marketing and property management efforts in the region.
StocksSpringfield Business Journal

Berkshire Hathaway shakes up investment holdings

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made myriad recent changes in its investment holdings. The company reduced holdings in financial, energy and pharmaceutical stocks while adding insurance giant Aon to the portfolio. It also increased holdings in Kroger and Verizon. Berkshire has slashed its stake in Wells Fargo to 675,054 shares, down...
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Kimberly Hamilton Joins Friedman Real Estate

Kimberly Hamilton joined Friedman's Nashville office as Vice President of Investment & Advisory Services. Kimberly has 16 years' experience in Commercial Real Estate and specializes in Health Care Real Estate Investment Sales. Before joining Friedman, she was an Investment Broker at Marcus & Millichap in Nashville TN, and a member of the National Health Care Real Estate Group. Kimberly was a National Achievement Award winner in 2015. Prior to joining Marcus & Millichap, Kimberly worked at CB Richard Ellis with the Medical Office Group. Her expertise includes working with developers, tenants, landlords, private investors, and REITS. In addition, she assisted physician groups and healthcare companies with site locations, acquisition, disposition, leasing, and selling medical properties. Her expertise also includes senior housing, behavioral health, surgery centers, and acute care hospitals. Kimberly is known as one of Nashville's Medical Office Real Estate Specialists.
Savannah, GAluxuryrealestate.com

Amanda Byck Jones Joins Seabolt Real Estate as Sales Associate

SAVANNAH, GA – Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is pleased to welcome Sales Associate Amanda Byck Jones to the firm’s accomplished team of real estate professionals. In her new position, Jones represents buyers and sellers throughout the greater Savannah area and works closely with award-winning Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Cindy Meyer.
Real EstatePosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Partnering with Real Estate Professionals

The residential real estate market remains a seller’s dream. More homes sold last year than in any year since 2006 — and the market shows no sign of slowing down. Find out how you can take advantage of this market — or prepare to do so in the future — by speaking to a REALTOR® at BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES McNelis Group Properties.
Jaffrey, NHledgertranscript.com

Candice Starrett joins Tieger Realty in Jaffrey

Two of the longtime real estate brokers in Jaffrey and Rindge have joined forces to bring their expertise under one roof for buyers and sellers in the Monadnock region. For almost four decades, Candice Starrett has owned her own independent agency, Candice Starrett Real Estate in Rindge. For the last year and a half, though, she began thinking of what her path forward would look like. Being in charge of a small real estate firm meant having to keep a watchful eye on every aspect of the business.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

CJ Dalton Joins the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Global Network

SEATTLE, WA – Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE®) has recently welcomed CJ Dalton as the newest addition into its esteemed network of top luxury real estate professionals and brokerages from around the world. CJ Dalton is a leading real estate firm that focuses on new developments and luxury...
Real Estatevineyardgazette.com

Real Estate Yearbook Is Out

The Vineyard Gazette Media Group has announced publication of the 10th annual Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate Yearbook, which provides a comprehensive look at the past year in Island property sales. Published in partnership with LINK multiple listing service, the magazine provides details on each of the 688 properties that changed...
Real EstateReading Eagle

Kelly Spayd wins real estate accolades

Kelly Spayd of Keller Williams Platinum Realty was recognized with two accolades at the Keller Williams 2020 Cultural Summit. Spayd is the No. 1 agent in individual volume with 36.2 million volume sold in the Greater Pennsylvania region, which consists of 10,000 Keller Williams Agents in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. Spayd was also recognized as the No. 2 agent in the Greater Pennsylvania region with 142 units sold.
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

New team members join EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty Sun City, 18700 N. 107th Ave., No. 33, officials added Shirl Bradford and Shirley Lewis to its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals. EXIT Realty Sun City is a member of EXIT Realty Arizona’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

United Real Estate announces production awards

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event. Thirty people received honors for the first quarter of 2021. Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold,...
Real Estatespotoncolorado.com

New Berkshire Hathaway location opens in Summit County

Summit County now has a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices location. Called Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Mountain Realty, the location is owned by Steve Crozier. According to a news release, he has 30 years of real estate industry experience. The location will serve Breckenridge,...