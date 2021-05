You know things are starting to get back to normal when you start hearing about summer events that are planned for the Yakima area and aren't being cancelled because of the pandemic. Officials at the Yakima Vintiques car club have announced the 47th annual Vintiques Car show will be held August 5-8 at State Fair Park in Yakima. The show, Vintiques Nationals will have more than 600 custom cars and vendors. It's the second largest event held at the fairgrounds and brings in over $1,000,000 of tourist money into the community over it's 4 day run.