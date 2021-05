Seventh-grade student Anna Cumberland knew she was going to get the COVID-19 vaccine sooner or later. The 12-year-old Spokane student got her shot Friday along with more than 400 other registrants at a vaccine clinic at North Central High School. The clinic was the first scheduled by Spokane Public Schools after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 18-year-olds.