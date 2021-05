In the 1960s and 1970s, the women’s liberation movement was charging ahead to break the infamous glass ceiling with marches and protests led by such gals as Gloria Steinem, Bella Abzug, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm and Myrtlie Evers-Williams. The conversation at a dinner table or on the floor of Congress could get rather heated for both men and women as the role of the female in the workforce as well as at home became the tipping point of gender equality. Whether in the boardroom or the clubhouse, women wanted a place at the proverbial table.