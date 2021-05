No industry was safe from coronavirus-related layoffs in 2020. And though the end of the pandemic seems to be in sight in 2021, further layoffs might still be on the horizon. Boeing announced layoffs at the end of 2020, for example, stating that it plans to eliminate 30,000 positions by the end of 2021. BNY Mellon went through rounds of layoffs in January and April 2021. Airbnb laid off 1,900 workers in 2020, and though the company has mentioned rehiring some of those people, no set plans have been released.