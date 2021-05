BATAVIA — The town of Batavia will be able to hire an engineer for preliminary work on potential safety improvements, including evaluation of a possible roundabout. Under an agreement between the town and state Department of Transportation, the preliminary engineering will include 80 percent federal funding and 20 percent to be paid by the town. The total cost of the preliminary engineering phase is expected to be $187,000. The town would pay the entire cost upfront and be reimbursed $149,600 in federal aid through the state. The town’s local share is $37,400.