Are you Hiking or Camping near a Wildfire Zone? Tips for Wildfire Safety Hiking and Camping. With the fire season drier than average this year, using precautions while hiking or camping in Washington’s backcountry areas is critical now more than ever. According to Crystal Raymond, a climate adaptation specialist at the University of Washington Climate Impacts Group, “The exceptionally dry March enabled several small fires to start in western Washington, much earlier than normal. Although some moisture returned to the region in Spring, western Washington is still drier than average and has an elevated potential for wildfire this season. This dry trend is expected to continue through July and August, and by July, northeastern Washington is also expected to have an elevated potential for wildfire.”