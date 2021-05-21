newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

SMa.r.t. Column: Everyone Has a Plan……

Santa Monica Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 2010 your City adopted its Land Use and Circulation element (LUCE). This legal document, a product of 6 years of public meetings, hearings, debates and revisions, was to govern the next 20 years of the City’s physical development until 2030. Like most plans which try to balance the competing demands of residents, developers, commuters, businesses, workers and visitors, it was a compromise document that could never be perfect for any one party.

smmirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Development#Sma R T#Land Use And Circulation#Housing Element#Rhna#The City Council#Rnha#Silicone Beach#Aia#Air Cre#Zoning#Planning Commissioner#Housing Units#Real Estate Interests#Vacant City Land#Building#Sustainability#Commuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Uber
News Break
Housing
Related
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

City Manager selection process begins

City Council finished its first round of interviews for Santa Monica’s next city manager this weekend, meaning the search for the city’s first permanent manager since Rick Cole resigned in April 2020 could soon be completed. Council conducted interviews throughout Friday and Saturday, according to a public notice posted on...
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

LA County Transportation Infrastructure Projects Given Nearly $40 Million

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects, Caltrans announced Monday. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option to buy an additional 39. The Long Beach Transit/Electric...
Santa Monica, CAsmobserved.com

Lyft, Veo, Spin Selected for Pilot Mobility Program in Santa Monica

Santa Monica this week selected Lyft, Spin and Veo to participate in its second Shared Mobility Pilot Program, slated to begin on July 1. The 21-month pilot program, approved by City Council in March, will feature 2000 electric bikes and scooters. It was designed to promote the health and wellbeing of Santa Monica residents and will include new technologies that can improve public safety and different device types to meet the needs of users, said city officials.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Rainbow globes for WeHo’s East Side?

The globe lanterns strung over Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District may soon be coming to city’s East Side. City Council will decide Monday evening whether to have city staff start seeking proposals for the project, intended to highlight the eastern gateway into WeHo. The original street-lighting design was installed permanently on the West Side in 2019.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
Los Angeles County, CAspectrumnews1.com

LA County will wait for state to lift mask mandate

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will adhere to California guidelines and wait until June 15 to lift the requirement for face coverings in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

City will cover 1930s Stanton McDonald Wright mural

Santa Monica will soon cover a pair of 1930s Stanton McDonald Wright murals located at the entrance of City Hall before beginning a community engagement process that will allow local residents an opportunity to share their opinions on the matter. The artistic scrim cover will be installed prior to July...
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Public Library Reopens for In-Person Service June 1

The City of Santa Monica is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, June 1, the Santa Monica Public Library Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., will reopen for limited in-person service to the community. The following services will be available at the Main Library: in-person browsing of the first-floor collection, checking out items, holds pick-up, public computer use (30 minutes per person), printing, and brief in-person interaction with staff.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Los Angeles County, CAlaedc.org

LAEDC strongly supports Governor Newsom’s budget proposal for Broadband

“LAEDC applauds governor Newsom’s proposed $7 billion investment over three years to expand broadband infrastructure, increase affordability, and enhance access to broadband for All Californians. Eliminating the digital divide is the sole focus of our LA Digital Equity Action League and we and our more than 100 partner organizations in LA DEAL look forward to working closely with the Governor and Legislature and California Public Utilities Commission to ensure that every California resident has access to affordable high speed Internet as soon as possible.” – Bill Allen, CEO of LAEDC.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Letter to the editor

I am a long-time reader of SMDP, but I don’t understand how your paper would publish an article about a huge public safety “near miss” without identifying the cause (talk about an “elephant in the room”). Not to mention that hundreds of households in SM, including mine, would like to know who to look to pay for the thousands of dollars in damages (spoiled food, hotels) caused by the negligence of the yet-to-be-disclosed “third-party contractor.”