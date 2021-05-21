SMa.r.t. Column: Everyone Has a Plan……

In the summer of 2010 your City adopted its Land Use and Circulation element (LUCE). This legal document, a product of 6 years of public meetings, hearings, debates and revisions, was to govern the next 20 years of the City’s physical development until 2030. Like most plans which try to balance the competing demands of residents, developers, commuters, businesses, workers and visitors, it was a compromise document that could never be perfect for any one party.