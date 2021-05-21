Michael Frederick Cavenaugh

Richard G. Collier, 78, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Richard was born Saturday, June 13, 1942, in Dailey, to Lois Pingley and Frank Collier. Richard graduated Tygarts Valley High School class of 1960 having gone from first grade to graduation with several students all the way through. On August 5, 1961 he was married to Eva Kittle of Huttonsville. They had two sons, Eric who survives in Alexandria, Virginia and Todd who survives in Anaheim, California. On June 10, 1977, he married Joanne Averitt of Fredericksburg, Virginia. They had one son, Joseph who survives in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Any memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or other favorite charity. Richard was a licensed real estate broker for 30 years in Virginia. He enjoyed a varied career in real estate from training new agents to managing real estate offices and teaching licensing classes. The final 10 years or so of his 50-year career, he enjoyed his management of the Section 8 program for low-income families and affordable housing for low-income seniors. Richard’s request for cremation was honored. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Randolph Funeral Home from 11 am until 1 pm.