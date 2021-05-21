Michael Frederick Cavenaugh
Michael Frederick Cavenaugh peacefully passed away on May 1, 2021, at his home in Walnut Creek, Calif., with his family at his side. Up to his last days, he remained joyful and happy, always with his sense of humor that those who knew him fondly remember. He is survived by his loving wife of over 56 years, Frances Rebecca (Glass) Cavenaugh; his daughter, Lisa; his son, Dan; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Smith); and grandchildren Jackson, Salem and Shelby. Michael was preceded in death by his brothers, Alan and Harry Cavenaugh. The family will have a private service for Michael in June at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, Calif. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice East Bay (hospiceeastbay.org).