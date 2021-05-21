[5/21/21] Westside Pizza in Chelan is hiring!!! Both in-store and delivery drivers.

Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be offered Saturday, May 15th at Wenatchee High School for students ages 16 to 18./ According to Pacific Appraisal Associates of Wenatchee, the median sale price for a new home in the Wenatchee Market has hit a new benchmark, and, Grant County commissioners will need to find replacements for two of the county’s three district court judges.