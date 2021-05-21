newsbreak-logo
Chelan, WA

[5/21/21] Westside Pizza in Chelan is hiring!!! Both in-store and delivery drivers.

 2 days ago

Westside Pizza in Chelan is hiring!!! Both in-store and delivery drivers. Westside Pizza in Chelan is hiring!!! Both in-store and delivery drivers. Must be reliable, hardworking and willing to work nights. Drivers need to be 18 or older. No experience necessary. Starting pay is $14/hr plus tips. Daily Tips average over $20 a day…Drivers need valid license, good driving record and auto insurance. To work in house, you’ll need good customer service skills and obtain a food handler’s permit. Apply in person at 137 E Woodin Ave in Chelan or call 682-4321. Now hiring at Westside Pizza!

