Michael Anthony Anderson, 64, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1956 in Genesee County, Mich., to Jack Dempsy and Dorothy Jean Cooper Anderson. Michael enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He loved adventuring across the parkway. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Veda Taylor Anderson; son, Jack Randolph “Randy” Anderson; and one grandchild.