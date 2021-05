WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College held a walk-through Nursing Pinning Ceremony on Wednesday evening, May 12, at the John A. Walker Community Center. Emily Orr, WCC Director of Nursing said, “The class members worked very hard to get to this point and were able to overcome many obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to graduate nursing school. We are so proud of the graduates, and their commitment and perseverance to reach their academic goal. They will be outstanding nurses!”