Local graduating BSC
2017 Gadsden City High School graduate David Minton recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from Birmingham Southern College with a major in Computer Science/Mathematics. Minton was the team captain of the school’s 2019 NCAA College World Series National Championship finalist baseball team. He made the Southern Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll, was a member of the Dean’s List for eight semesters and was a member of Kappa Mu Epsilon Math Honor Society and National Society of Leadership and Success.gadsdenmessenger.com