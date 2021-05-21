newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden, AL

Local graduating BSC

gadsdenmessenger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2017 Gadsden City High School graduate David Minton recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from Birmingham Southern College with a major in Computer Science/Mathematics. Minton was the team captain of the school’s 2019 NCAA College World Series National Championship finalist baseball team. He made the Southern Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll, was a member of the Dean’s List for eight semesters and was a member of Kappa Mu Epsilon Math Honor Society and National Society of Leadership and Success.

gadsdenmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Gadsden, AL
Sports
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Gadsden, AL
Education
Birmingham, AL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Aerospace#Graduate College#Dean College#Science Inc#Bsc Computer Science#Trideum Corporation#Research Park#Meadowbrook Church#Gadsden City High School#Dr Maury#Design#Team Captain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/17/alabama-football-has-built-a-solid-foundation-for-2022-class/">. Alabama football has verbal commitments from six prospects in the 2022 recruiting class ahead of recruits being allowed to visit college campuses again on June 1st. The Tide will look to build on this solid group this summer by...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Polaris hiring fair for graduating high school seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big opportunity for graduating high school seniors in the Birmingham area Monday. Birmingham City Council President Pro Tempore Wardine Alexander teamed up with the company Polaris for a hiring fair. Polaris is headquartered in Minnesota and has a plant in Huntsville which manufactures commercial vehicles,...
Gadsden, ALGadsden Times

Vote for Gadsden Times' high school athlete of the week

Who should be The Gadsden Times' high school athlete of the week?. Voting is open until noon Thursday. Sydney Simpson, Etowah softball: Simpson pitched 24 innings total in the East Regional, allowing three earned runs and striking out 41 to help the Blue Devils advance to the 4A state tournament.
Alabama StateTimes Union

REDi and Alabama ONE Success Story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. REDi today released a new case study detailing their work with Alabama One Credit Union, which resulted in an 84 percent reduction in fraud loss. As an institution that prides itself in providing superior service to its members, Alabama ONE Credit Union required a...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Gadsden, ALGadsden Times

Gadsden State Community College eases COVID restrictions

Gadsden State Community College is returning to normal access and capacities, effective immediately. “As we transition to summer semester, I have re-evaluated our COVID-19 protocol,” college President Dr. Kathy Murphy said in a news release. “It was our plan to begin summer semester with adjusted-normal access. However, based on the decline of serious COVID-19 cases and the increased number of individuals who have been vaccinated, we will transition immediate to normal status.”
Gadsden, ALweisradio.com

GSCC Returns to Normal Access

Dr. Kathy Murphy, president of Gadsden State Community College, announced to employees and students via email that the College is returning to normal access, effective immediately. “As we transition to summer semester, I have re-evaluated our COVID-19 protocol,” she said. “It was our plan to begin summer semester with adjusted-normal...
Gadsden, ALGadsden Times

Stepping down from the podium: GCHS Band Director Steve Reagan retiring

After 47 years of working in band rooms across the area — and maintaining a family legacy — Steve Reagan has decided to retire at the end of this school year. “Well, I figured after all of these years, it was about that time,” said Reagan, who has been Gadsden City High School’s band director since the school opened in 2006. “There’s never a ‘best time’ to retire, but I figured it was one of those years where if you know it, you know it.”
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Casting on the Coosa: Kudos all around on a great tournament

It’s been a long week of floods, bass tournaments and a bit of little fishing. I’d like to thank the Greater Gadsden Tourism Bureau, The City of Gadsden Parks and Recreation Department and B.A.S.S. for putting on a Class A Whataburger Elite Tournament with some of the best pros in the business. B.A.S.S. made me feel very welcome and bent over backwards to take care of me arranging interviews, including a media boat on the last day of the tournament.
Alabama Statehooversun.com

RC3's Pam McClendon named 'Sweet 16' finalist for Alabama Teacher of Year

Pam McClendon, the lead teacher for the Cyber Innovation Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, has been named among the “Sweet 16” finalists for Alabama 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. The Alabama Department of Education announced the finalists Tuesday. They were chosen from among 138 educators from across the...
Gadsden, ALweisradio.com

Kirkland named Dean of Health Sciences

Gadsden State Community College has a new leader for its Health Science programs. Kenneth Kirkland took over the reins as the dean of Health Sciences on April 1. He replaces Dr. Deborah Curry, who retired in December. As the chief academic officer for all of the Health Science programs, Kirkland...
Gadsden, ALadvertisergleam.com

Volleyball – Kacie to play at Gadsden State

A fierce competitor on the volleyball court for more than 4 years at Guntersville High, Kacie Wisener will continue her athletic career at Gadsden State next fall. A late scholarship means she will get to play beyond high school, something that didn’t look like it was going to work out for awhile.
Gadsden, ALGadsden Times

Gadsden State recognizes students at 55th annual Honors Day

Gadsden State Community College recently held its 55th annual Honors Day events at the Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center in Gadsden. (A companion event was held at the Cheaha Center on the Ayers Campus in Anniston.) The programs spanned two days of recognizing student achievements and scholarship presentations. Almost 300...
Gadsden, ALnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Top performers for the week in Gadsden-area high school sports

May 12—Check out who all had a big week in high school athletics in the Gadsden area in playoff action. Westbrook Christian: The Warriors finished third in the 3A AHSAA state high school golf championship that was scheduled to be played Tuesday as well, but rain caused the event to be called after Monday's play; Jackson Bowman's 79 was the Warriors' low score, good for a tie for eighth individually and seven shots back of low medalist Jake McDonald of Houston Academy, and Kyle Copeland (80), Ridge McHugh (83), Cove McHugh (86) and Logan McClendon (87) also competed for Westbrook, which had a team score of 323 to winner Houston Academy's 300.