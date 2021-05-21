Local graduating BSC

After 47 years of working in band rooms across the area — and maintaining a family legacy — Steve Reagan has decided to retire at the end of this school year. “Well, I figured after all of these years, it was about that time,” said Reagan, who has been Gadsden City High School’s band director since the school opened in 2006. “There’s never a ‘best time’ to retire, but I figured it was one of those years where if you know it, you know it.”