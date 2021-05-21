RFD battles garage fire

Firefighters from the Richmond Fire Department were able to prevent a fire from consuming an entire home on Percheron Drive Friday afternoon.

The home’s garage, where the fire began and was centered, was not so fortunate according to Richmond Fire Chief Sam Kirby.

“We ended up saving the house, which is important. No one was hurt, which is also important, but there was still a lot of damage to the garage,” the fire chief said.

According to Kirby, the fire department received a call about a small structure fire around 1 p.m. on Friday.

When the fire department arrived at the scene, the fire chief said the garage was nearly fully engulfed in flames.

“When we were traveling towards the scene, you could see the smoke from Goggins Lane,” Kirby recalled. “The garage was already fully involved.”

The fire chief said the number of flammable objects in the garage might have contributed to the increase in the fire.

While on the scene, Kirby said firefighters were able to get the fire under control in the garage.

Firefighters also went on the roof of the structure and cut holes into the ceiling to be able to vent the fire and stop it from spreading to other areas of the house.

“We had the fire out probably around 2 p.m.,” Kirby said.

According to the fire department there were three people in the home at the time of the fire and all three were able to get out safely.

However, one of the family’s cats did not make it out alive, Kirby noted.

A vehicle in the garage was also severely damaged by the flames is likely a total loss.

According to the fire department, no official cause of the fire has been determined.