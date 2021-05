Everett Lee Pearson of Morehead City went home to be with his Savior, May 5, 2021. Everette was born in Alexander County on June 3, 1935, the son of the late Joseph Lawrence Pearson and Gladys Fortner Pearson of Elkin. He graduated from Jonesville High School in 1955. Everett was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy in the 1950s, with much of his tour station aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Midway, CV 41.