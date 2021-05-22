LEADING OFF: Mikolas back with Cards, Cole vs Abreu, Chisox
By The Associated Press (AP) — Miles Mikolas is set to return to the majors for the first time since starting the opener of the 2019 NL Championship Series for St. Louis. He'll start for the NL Central leaders when they play the Cubs at Busch Stadium. The 32-year-old Cardinals right-hander missed last season after surgery to repair a flexor tendon in his pitching arm. He has been on the injured list this year with a sore right shoulder.cMikolas was an All-Star in 2018 when he tied for the NL lead with 18 victories. In 2019, he tied for the NL lead with 14 losses.