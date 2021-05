Case No. PB-2021-62 NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PROBATE OF WILL. Notice is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of JACK F. WEATHERS, Deceased, that on the 11th day of May, 2021, TINA RENEE MCCASLIN produced and filed in the District Court of Rogers County, Oklahoma, an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of JACK F. WEATHERS, Deceased, and also filed in said Court a Petition praying for the probate of said Will, and that Letters Testamentary issue thereon to TINA RENEE MCCASLIN, the Personal Representative named in said Will, and request that the Court determine the identity of all heirs, devisees and legatees.