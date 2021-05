Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators were called out to Grant County to at least one, and possibly a second depredation earlier this month. th, ODFW was called to the Fox Valley area were a 400-pound yearling heifer was fond in an 800-acre rangeland pasture on private land. Investigators said there were several tooth scrapes and punctures over the carcass. In addition, location of the injuries and severity or trauma was similar to other confirmed wolf attacks on cattle. This depredation was attributed to the Northside Wolves pack.