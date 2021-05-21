Eastbound I-70 closed in western Colorado due to multi-car accident

“Its a great way to get a lot of fire on the ground without exposing any firefighters.”. Interesting method of wildfire mitigation in the hills of Colorado using 14,000 ping pong ball sized incendiary devices from a helicopter. Crews in the White River national forest have been airdropping tiny capsules of containing potassium permanganate which create a chemical reaction when they hit the ground and ignite. Longterm the efforts are aimed not only to prevent wildfires but to encourage aspen growth and provide more food rich habitat for elk herds. Very cool: