Colorado State

Eastbound I-70 closed in western Colorado due to multi-car accident

By David Mullen David.mullen@gazette.com
Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastbound Interstate 70 is closed indefinitely between New Castle and Canyon Creek due to a major multi-vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital. Law enforcement officials received a call about the crash at 9 a.m. after the driver of a concrete truck headed west on I-70 lost control, went into the eastbound lanes and struck a pickup truck, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a public information officer for the Colorado State Patrol.

Colorado StateStar-Tribune

Colorado driver dies after rollover south of Laramie

A 22-year-old Colorado resident died Friday after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover south of Laramie. Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell, of Aurora, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry north on U.S. 287 when the car exited the right side of the road. Carbonell corrected to the left before overcorrecting to the right and collided with a bridge guardrail. The car then left the road and overturned.
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Colorado Statespotoncolorado.com

First responder training at Canvas Stadium May 24-27

Colorado State University Police Department is hosting an emergency management preparedness training for emergency responders from across the nation from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27. The training will be held at Canvas Stadium and focuses on drills for first responders...
Colorado StateUnofficial Networks

Dropping Fireballs From The Sky...Colorado Controlled Burn Using 14,000 Ping Pong Ball Sized Fire Starters

“Its a great way to get a lot of fire on the ground without exposing any firefighters.”. Interesting method of wildfire mitigation in the hills of Colorado using 14,000 ping pong ball sized incendiary devices from a helicopter. Crews in the White River national forest have been airdropping tiny capsules of containing potassium permanganate which create a chemical reaction when they hit the ground and ignite. Longterm the efforts are aimed not only to prevent wildfires but to encourage aspen growth and provide more food rich habitat for elk herds. Very cool: