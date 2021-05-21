Eastbound I-70 closed in western Colorado due to multi-car accident
Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed indefinitely between New Castle and Canyon Creek due to a major multi-vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital. Law enforcement officials received a call about the crash at 9 a.m. after the driver of a concrete truck headed west on I-70 lost control, went into the eastbound lanes and struck a pickup truck, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a public information officer for the Colorado State Patrol.gazette.com