Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

heraldstandard.com
 5 days ago
Sandusky, OHrightjournalism.com

Video Shows A White Girl Slammed To The Ground By A Muscular Black Man – The Police ARRESTED The Girl And Her Boyfriend After The Mass Brawl

A massive fight broke out at Sandusky, Ohio’s Kalahari resort water park early last week, leading to the arrests of two individuals involved. Witnesses reported that the dispute began after someone cut the line for a ride. A clip of the incident, suggests that at least ten people were involved in the brawl, some of them were park employees attempting to intervene.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
BET

Black Man Wearing Life-Like White Man Face Mask Arrested For Several Beverly Hills Robberies

On Thursday (May 6), the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that a man suspected in more than 30 Los Angeles-area burglaries has been arrested. CBS Los Angeles reports that a 33-year-old Black man named Rockim Prowell, of Inglewood, was pulled over by BHPD officers on May 2. During the course of an investigation of his belongings, they discovered a face mask and other items that police said connect him to two residential burglaries in the city. The face mask camouflaged Prowell so that he appeared as a white man in surveillance videos.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Ex-Cop Sentenced to Six Years For Nearly Killing Black Man

A former St. Paul, Minn., police officer was found guilty of a civil rights violation and will serve six years in prison. A federal court judge on Friday sentenced former officer Brett Palkowitsch to six years after a jury found him guilty of a civil rights violation for beating an unarmed Black man who was mistaken for a suspect nearly five years ago.
Louisiana StateABC30 Fresno

Police release footage showing Black man punched, stunned in deadly arrest

More than two years after Ronald Greene died while in police custody, Louisiana State Police have released hours of video evidence related to his arrest. The videos, released two days after The Associated Press obtained body camera footage of the incident, show state troopers punching and using a stun gun on Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, after he crashed his car following a pursuit in northern Louisiana on May 10, 2019.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: Black homeless man Kurt Reinhold was shot dead for ‘jaywalking’ and his family still await answers

Police have killed at least 229 Black people among a total of 426 people of colour since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on 25 May, 2020. Each case is different, but many share core similarities: quick encounters, for low-level infractions, met with deadly force, leaving families and communities with unanswered questions.For nearly five months, the family of Kurt Reinhold, a homeless Black man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in Southern California last September, had no idea why he was killed.At first, officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department used the opaque vernacular common to police,...
Oklahoma Statethesource.com

Black Man Charged With Murder After Shooting White Burglar In Oklahoma

A report from the Atlanta Black Star confirms that a veteran and father of five is set for trial for first-degree murder after he fatally shot a burglar trying to break into his marijuana business. 34-year-old LaRue Bratcher fatally shot 42-year-old Daniel Hardwick back in May 2020 after Hardwick attempted...
Minoritiesshorelinemedia.net

Top cop withheld video of Greene's deadly arrest

In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana state trooper at the scene falsely told investigators the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.