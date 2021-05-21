Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

View more in
Minorities
View All 4 Comments
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Sandusky, OH|rightjournalism.com
Video Shows A White Girl Slammed To The Ground By A Muscular Black Man – The Police ARRESTED The Girl And Her Boyfriend After The Mass Brawl
A massive fight broke out at Sandusky, Ohio’s Kalahari resort water park early last week, leading to the arrests of two individuals involved. Witnesses reported that the dispute began after someone cut the line for a ride. A clip of the incident, suggests that at least ten people were involved in the brawl, some of them were park employees attempting to intervene.
Minorities|Posted byNewsweek
Two Men Saw Black Man Crossing Street, Shot Him Dead Because He Was Black: Police
A duo of convicted felons in California have been charged with murder after allegedly spotting a Black man walking across the street and deciding to fatally shoot him because he was Black. William Arnold Armendariz, 24, and Samuel Vasquez, 22, were formally charged on Monday with the November 7, 2015...
Los Angeles, CA|Posted byBET
Black Man Wearing Life-Like White Man Face Mask Arrested For Several Beverly Hills Robberies
On Thursday (May 6), the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that a man suspected in more than 30 Los Angeles-area burglaries has been arrested. CBS Los Angeles reports that a 33-year-old Black man named Rockim Prowell, of Inglewood, was pulled over by BHPD officers on May 2. During the course of an investigation of his belongings, they discovered a face mask and other items that police said connect him to two residential burglaries in the city. The face mask camouflaged Prowell so that he appeared as a white man in surveillance videos.
San Diego, CA|yourblackworld.net
White Sheriff’s Deputy Bragged About Charging Black People with Felonies, Called Assaulting Black Man in Custody A “Sweet Stress Relief”
A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy was busted for having bragged about beating a Black man in custody and wanting to charge Black people with felonies to prevent them from voting, federal investigators alleged in court records last week. Cody Richard Griggers of Montrose, Georgia, was discovered to have had a...
Louisiana State|Posted byDaily Herald
La. governor criticizes police in deadly arrest of Black man
NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday denounced the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene as 'œregrettable," criticizing the state troopers who repeatedly stunned, choked and punched the Black motorist, and also chiding officers who stood by but failed to intervene. 'œI wouldn't have been disturbed had...
Minorities|Posted byBlack Enterprise
Ex-Cop Sentenced to Six Years For Nearly Killing Black Man
A former St. Paul, Minn., police officer was found guilty of a civil rights violation and will serve six years in prison. A federal court judge on Friday sentenced former officer Brett Palkowitsch to six years after a jury found him guilty of a civil rights violation for beating an unarmed Black man who was mistaken for a suspect nearly five years ago.
Minorities|Posted byBlack Enterprise
Four White Men Arrested For Beating a Black Man On What They Called ‘Stomp a N-Word Night’
Four white men have been arrested after being accused of beating a Black man at a local bar in Pennsylvania. According to The Sharon Herald, four white men have been hit with charges, including conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after they were accused of beating a Black man at a local bar in Mercer Country, Pennsylvania.
Louisiana State|ABC30 Fresno
Police release footage showing Black man punched, stunned in deadly arrest
More than two years after Ronald Greene died while in police custody, Louisiana State Police have released hours of video evidence related to his arrest. The videos, released two days after The Associated Press obtained body camera footage of the incident, show state troopers punching and using a stun gun on Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, after he crashed his car following a pursuit in northern Louisiana on May 10, 2019.
Minorities|Posted byThe Charleston Press
‘Why Are You Doing This to Me?’: Police violently arrest black man, dashboard video proves they did the arrest unlawfully
The video of the arrest of T. King in March 2019 has appeared online and now the victim uses it as a proof and sues the city. According to King, the dashboard video clearly shows that the arrest was made completely unlawfully and officers submitted false reports about the incident.
San Diego, CA|SFGate
Video of San Diego officers repeatedly punching Black man during arrest triggers investigation
Two San Diego police officers are under investigation after cellphone video captured them repeatedly punching a Black man during an arrest in the La Jolla neighborhood this week. The investigation was announced late Wednesday hours after Jesse Evans, 34, allegedly urinated in public, according to the San Diego Police Department....
Louisiana State|whtc.com
Bodycam footage raises questions about deadly arrest of Black man in Louisiana
(Reuters) – Newly published bodycam footage shows Louisiana state troopers punching, dragging and stunning a Black man who died in custody two years ago, raising fresh questions about a case that is already the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Lawyers for the family of Ronald Greene planned to...
Minorities|Posted byThe Independent
George Floyd anniversary: Black homeless man Kurt Reinhold was shot dead for ‘jaywalking’ and his family still await answers
Police have killed at least 229 Black people among a total of 426 people of colour since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on 25 May, 2020. Each case is different, but many share core similarities: quick encounters, for low-level infractions, met with deadly force, leaving families and communities with unanswered questions.For nearly five months, the family of Kurt Reinhold, a homeless Black man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in Southern California last September, had no idea why he was killed.At first, officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department used the opaque vernacular common to police,...
Louisiana State|WTVM
Bodycam video release ‘premature’ in arrest of Black man who died, La. police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say the publishing of body camera footage of the arrest of Ronald Greene by a national news outlet is “premature” and was “not authorized.”. The Associated Press released body camera footage of the 2019 arrest of Greene in Union Parish, La. on...
Oklahoma State|thesource.com
Black Man Charged With Murder After Shooting White Burglar In Oklahoma
A report from the Atlanta Black Star confirms that a veteran and father of five is set for trial for first-degree murder after he fatally shot a burglar trying to break into his marijuana business. 34-year-old LaRue Bratcher fatally shot 42-year-old Daniel Hardwick back in May 2020 after Hardwick attempted...
Minorities|Posted byThe Press
Video shows Black man being tased, kicked and dragged by troopers
Ronald Greene, a Black man who died after a pursuit by Louisiana State Police in 2019, can be heard apologizing to officers and telling them he was scared before being tased, dragged and kicked in newly obtained body camera video by the Associated Press. CNN's Ryan Young has more.
Minorities|shorelinemedia.net
Top cop withheld video of Greene's deadly arrest
In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana state trooper at the scene falsely told investigators the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
San Diego, CA|kusi.com
Police release officer-recorded video of violent La Jolla arrest of black man
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department Friday released video footage from uniform-worn cameras worn by two officers who tackled and repeatedly punched a homeless Black man last week while taking him into custody on a La Jolla thoroughfare. The May 12 arrest of 34-year-old Jesse Evans —...
Minorities|The Tab
Woman arrested after video of Spoons bouncer being called the n-word goes viral
Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman after a video of a Wetherspoon bouncer being called the n-word and spat at went viral. Footage of the rant, where a woman on a night out in Birmingham pushes a black security guard, spits at him, and calls him a “black cunt”, surfaced after it was shared by the security guard.
Minorities|Posted byWashingtonExaminer
Former Black Lives Matter movement leader arrested after allegedly interfering in homicide investigation
A one-time Black Lives Matter movement leader in Iowa City was arrested after allegedly lying to authorities about a killing that took place in his apartment.