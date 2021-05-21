Video: Shackled Black man ordered facedown in deadly arrest

On Thursday (May 6), the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that a man suspected in more than 30 Los Angeles-area burglaries has been arrested. CBS Los Angeles reports that a 33-year-old Black man named Rockim Prowell, of Inglewood, was pulled over by BHPD officers on May 2. During the course of an investigation of his belongings, they discovered a face mask and other items that police said connect him to two residential burglaries in the city. The face mask camouflaged Prowell so that he appeared as a white man in surveillance videos.