Finding The Right Shoes
Shoes offer us a lot of functionality. Not only do they help protect our feet, but they offer us much-needed cushioning and can even serve as fashion statements. However, you need to find the right shoes if you want to experience the most benefits from them. Getting poorly fitting shoes is one of the easiest ways to drive yourself to unhealthy and painful feet. Not having the right shoes can lead to bunions, calluses, plantar fasciitis, stress fractures, hammertoes, and more.