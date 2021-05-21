For The Next 20 Years, Anthony Mackie Hopes To Play The Role Of Captain America
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie ponders his expectations for his future as Captain America and his Marvel Studios contract going on for a very long time. The Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe arrangement focused on the nominal couple surprisingly grasps with the flight of Steve Rogers after the occasions of Avengers: Endgame and understanding the fate of his vibranium safeguard and who should wear the moniker of Captain America, just as going head to head against the counter energy bunch the Flag Smashers. Created by Malcolm Spellman, the arrangement incorporated the MCU presentations of Joaquin Torres, John Walker also known as U.S. Specialist and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.theubj.com