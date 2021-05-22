Oregon governor says vaccine verifications are 'an interim measure'

Friday, OHA reported that 54,747 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 31,750 doses were administered on May 6 and 22,987 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 6. The seven-day running average is now 32,741 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,744,936 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,363,623 first and second doses of Moderna and 103,960 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 1,385,116 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,927,021 who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,082,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,706,980 doses of Moderna and 246,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.