Tote Maintenance Tips

Setting the entire conveying system on a self-contained, rolling platform, the ATEX-certified mobile Inert Explosion-proof (INEX) system enables chemical, pharmaceutical and other processors to safely convey dry and wet powders in hazardous environments where explosive vapors may be present. Ideal for loading metal powders and other self-ignitable materials into reactors and vessels amid flammable or explosive gases, and for transferring hybrid materials mixed with solvents, the mobile INEX pneumatic vacuum conveyor fluidizes the material with nitrogen or other inert gas to create an inert atmosphere throughout the entire conveying process. The system comes equipped with a vacuum generator, air filter, separator tank, discharge system, feeding hose/pipe and control system.