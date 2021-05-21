newsbreak-logo
New Set Photos For Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Asgard and Viking Ship

By Bernice V. Smith
theubj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew photographs from the arrangement of Thor: Love and Thunder uncover New Asgard and a Viking transport. With creation starting off recently, Chris Hemsworth’s fourth performance trip as Thor is turning out to be quite possibly the most expected movies of Marvel’s Phase 4 record. Chief Taika Waititi will return as chief and the voice of Korg, alongside some different characters from the cherished Ragnarok. Including Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, the recently delegated King of Asgard. Natalie Portman will likewise make her hotly anticipated return as Jane Foster and use Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor.

