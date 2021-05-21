New Set Photos For Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Asgard and Viking Ship

After more than a year of no new MCU movies, fans are desperate for any morsel of information about upcoming projects in the franchise. Among the most highly anticipated are James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. When last we saw Thor, he was leaving to go with the Guardians on a space adventure. Ever since then, fans have wondered how their two movies will overlap. In a recent Q&A, Gunn was asked about the timeline for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, and he confirmed it takes place after Thor: Love and Thunder.