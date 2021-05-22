Oregon governor says vaccine verifications are 'an interim measure'

Monday, OHA reported that 28,659 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 22,263 doses were administered on May 9 and 6,396 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 9. The 7-day running average is now 34,030 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,828,744 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,401,316 first and second doses of Moderna and 112,593 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, 1,467,659 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,982,835 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,110,095 doses of Pfizer, 1,710,920 doses of Moderna and 246,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.