Campbell Wyman take part in Friday's "All Star Olympics," an end-of-the-year activity for the special education students at Sandpoint High School. About 18 students competed in four events — a 400-meter race, shot put, a 100-meter dash and a relay race. The event will also include some of the life skill students from Sandpoint Middle School, Ponder said. The plan is to bring the event back next year, with other students from Bonner County and surrounding districts possibly being invited to take part.