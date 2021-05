The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 159.7 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.3 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in cases and deaths by wide margins, with 32.8 million cases and 582,848 deaths, or about a fifth of the worldwide tallies. India is second to the U.S. by cases at 23.3 million and third by fatalities at 254,197 The World Health Organization said late Tuesday that the double-mutant variant that first emerged there is likely far more transmissible than any other variant but...