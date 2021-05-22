newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kevin Feige Says Whitewashing ‘Doctor Strange’s Ancient One Was a ‘Wake-Up Call’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If we listed the most controversial aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, way up near the top — and maybe number one — would have to be the casting of Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, the wise guru who teaches Benedict Cumberbatch in the ways of magic in Doctor Strange. The Ancient One of Marvel Comics was an old Asian man — which is a stereotype in and of itself. Hoping to avoid it, Marvel decided to reimagine the character as a seemingly ageless woman — a choice that opened the company up to allegations of whitewashing.

koel.com
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Marvel Universe#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Captain Marvel#Marvel Comics#Asian#Men S Health#Whitewashing#Avengers#Casting#Magical Beings#Madness#Man#Endgame#Rings#Theaters#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Hiding an Avengers Easter Egg and Nod to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

Eagle-eyed viewers have already spotted not one, but two exciting teases in one split-second scene from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, hinting at both Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and the Avengers in one fell swoop. The recent footage may only be a couple of minutes long, but it is already so chock-full of Easter eggs and teases that fans do not know what to do with themselves. Other than head to the internet to speculate and celebrate, of course.
Moviesepicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Thinks Marvel Studios Turned Down James Gunn's Idea

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It can't be denied that James Gunn was responsible for turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list outlaws to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most important teams and with the success the first two films achieved, one would think that the director has free rein over the creative choices for the series. With the expansion of the franchise via Disney+, GOTG has spawned two upcoming spinoff projects — I am Groot and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special but apparently, long before those were announced, Gunn already had ideas for a spinoff movie involving two Guardians.
Entertainmenttheubj.com

Kevin Feige says he has no plans for taking over as head of Lucasfilm

Kevin Feige has no ideas to take over as head of Lucasfilm. Feige has gotten perhaps the most compelling makers in Hollywood. Procuring an Oscar assignment for Black Panther and being granted the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures from the Producers Guild of America in 2019. He has been the President of Production at Marvel Studios since 2007. And in 2019 was named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Comics, Marvel Animation, and Marvel Television, giving him definitely more inventive control than numerous makers.
Designers & CollectionsIGN

First Look at RockLove's New Doctor Strange Collection

In an exclusive reveal with IGN, RockLove has announced their newest Marvel collection: Doctor Strange. The collaboration with Marvel consists of four pieces, with accurate representation from Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking with IGN, RockLove CEO and Designer, Allison Cimino, shared the historical and modern inspiration for...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Michael B. Jordan talks Black Panther 2: "If anybody could figure it out, it's Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige"

Michael B. Jordan has talked about Black Panther 2, and reacted to the reveal that the sequel will be officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. "Nice. A good ring to it, I like that, okay... I think that's great. Marvel does great work, amazing work, and their characters are awesome," he told the Just for Variety podcast. "We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick [Boseman], so for them trying to figure out how to move forward, I know it's not an easy thing to do. So the fact that they settled on a title and figuring out the story, I think is truly incredible. If anybody could figure [it] out, [it's] Ryan [Coogler, director] and Kevin Feige [Marvel Studios President] and their wonderful producers over there is going to figure out the way to do it."
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Has a Ridiculous Yet Terrifying Main Villain Teases James Gunn

Ever since it was officially announced that filmmaker James Gunn would be helming the new Suicide Squad movie, fans have wondered who Gunn would pick to be the main villain of the story. The trailer for Gunn's The Suicide Squad revealed that villain to be Starro, the World Conqueror. The character is a continent-sized alien starfish that takes over entire worlds by sending its smaller starfish minions to take control of a planet's sentient population. In an interview with Den of Geek, Gunn explained that his version of Starro is equal parts funny and scary.
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

WandaVision: Reason Behind Absence Of Doctor Stranger In The Show

Actually, Doctor Strange should actually appear in the finale of the Marvel series. MCU boss Kevin Feige has now personally revealed why this did not happen. – Attention: Spoilers for “WandaVision” will follow! – At the time, there was a lot of excitement about the finale of “WandaVision”. That was...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Yup, Doctor Strange Was Originally Planned to Show Up in ‘WandaVision’

Many fans were surprised when Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange did not make an appearance in “WandaVision.” After all, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff is set to return next year in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says that at one point in the show’s development,...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Doctor Strange was written out of Marvel’s WandaVision, confirms Kevin Feige

During its nine-episode run earlier this year, fans were anticipating the arrival of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in Marvel’s WandaVision for at least one episode, however, the cameo never came to be. Now, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige confirmed that Cumberbatch had signed a...
MoviesInverse

Thor 4 leak could change Marvel’s multiverse in one shocking way

The God of Thunder may be paying another trip to Marvel’s favorite city. Thor: Love and Thunder is nearly finished filming. Principal photography began on the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel at the start of this year and has continued uninterrupted for the past several months. The fourth Thor film is nearing...
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Everything We Know About Marvel's Eternals

In 2018, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stunned fans by announcing the studio was developing a film based on Marvel Comics’ Eternals. The assortment of late 1970s Jack Kirby characters are somewhat obscure, but Feige said the “Ancient Aliens” sci-fi trope buried in the concept made it a worthy addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four. Now, three or so years later, the movie is nearing release with an eclectic cast, a now Oscar-winning director, and the same sort of question marks that surrounded Guardians of the Galaxy before its 2014 release. So join us as we examine everything we know about Eternals to determine if it will contain the next Groot or, perhaps, something more mysterious.
TV Seriesoutkick.com

‘WandaVision’ Re-Written to Avoid ‘White Guy Saving the Day’

Decisions in 2021 are, in large part, based upon race. Race determines reactions from executives across corporate America, curricula inside college campuses, and whether a story is covered or ignored. In the entertainment industry, race and gender even determine how a storyline is rewritten. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige —...
Moviesepicstream.com

Eternals: Who is Sersi and Why is She the Lead Character in the Film?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The Eternals, indeed, have a star-studded ensemble that any one of them could be the lead character in the film. However, it is Marvel President Kevin Feige himself that confirmed that there is one of them who takes the lead, it belongs to two-time Marvel actress Gemma Chan who plays Sersi. Who is she in the film and why is she the lead character?
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Disney confirms whether Marvel's Kevin Feige will take over Star Wars

Disney has confirmed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige "has no ambition" to start overseeing Lucasfilm's outing anytime soon. Speculation over how involved he would be in the saga going forward first started in 2019, when it was announced that he was developing a Star Wars movie alongside Kathleen Kennedy.
TV SeriesComicBook

WandaVision Creator Credits Kevin Feige for the Marvel Show’s Sitcom Concept

It was Kevin Feige All Along: WandaVision series creator Jac Schaeffer reflects on the Marvel Chief Creative Officer's idea to have ex-Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) click through decades of classic television sitcoms in the first original series from Marvel Studios. Set just weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the nine-episode series sees a grieving Wanda cast a spell over Westview, New Jersey, transforming the town — and its unwitting residents — into the setting and supporting cast of WandaVision, a sitcom where a happily married Wanda and Vision are raising twin sons Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne) in "TV Land."