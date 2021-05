Cal/OSHA’s widely anticipated revisions to its Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) are on hold again. It was anticipated and widely reported that the Board would vote on the draft ETS proposal today, May 20, 2021. However, just yesterday, on May 19, 2021, the Deputy Chief of the Division Eric Berg asked the vote be held and be presented at a future meeting, with a target effective date of June 15, 2021 (the same date Governor Newsom announced as the State’s goal for reopening).