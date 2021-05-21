newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Multiple injuries after rollover crash on Highway 124 near Route YY in Boone County

By Leila Mitchell
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0QwB_0a7bo1P200

HARRISBURG, Mo. (KMIZ)

UPDATE:

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 33-year-old Ian Gallup, of Columbia, was driving without a seat belt when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the right side of the road and flipped the car.

Gallup and Ayla Cain, 31, also of Columbia, suffered serious injuries in the crash. There were five juveniles who were just in the crash as well. Three of the five were wearing seat belts but all five suffered minor injuries.

All occupants were transported to University Hospital by ambulance.

ORIGINAL:

Multiple injuries are reported after a single vehicle wreck has closed Highway 124 near Route YY around 6:45 Friday night.

Boone County Fire Protection District's Gale Blomenkamp says one vehicle crashed and four people have moderate to severe injuries. Three people have minor injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lWbT_0a7bo1P200
Crash scene at Highway 124 near Route YY.

Blomenkamp says multiple people were ejected from the vehicle and the driver is trapped under the vehicle.

Officials say the road was closed for nearly two hours.

According to BCJC, drivers should take an alternate route.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

ABC 17 News will update with new information as it becomes available.

The post Multiple injuries after rollover crash on Highway 124 near Route YY in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
330
Followers
73
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
Columbia, MO
Traffic
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Accidents
County
Boone County, MO
City
Harrisburg, MO
Boone County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Car Crash#Seat Belts#University Hospital#Bcjc#Abc 17 News#Abc17news#Rollover Crash#Crash Scene#Route Yy#Multiple Injuries#Severe Injuries#Driving#Ambulance#Fire Protection#Belt#33 Year Old Ian Gallup#Multiple People#Lost Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway patrol seeking public’s help in fatal Saturday night crash

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports show 39-year-old Kathleen Bennett died in the crash and 47-year-old Ryan Wolfe was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, then flown by helicopter to University Hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened at 8:50 p.m. on Highway 87 near Shepherd Road. Wolfe was The post Highway patrol seeking public’s help in fatal Saturday night crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Audrain County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two injured after wreck on Highway 54 in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was seriously injured and one person has minor injuries after a wreck on Highway 54 in Audrain County Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Elizabeth Brueggen was driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra and drove into the center line and hit a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Patrick Turner.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting at The Vault in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: The Boone County Sheriff's Office released a statement on their Facebook page identifying the victim in the Sunday morning shooting at The Vault in Columbia. The Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Junous O. Kelly of Columbia. According to the Sheriff's Office, Kelly was taken from The Vault to a The post Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting at The Vault in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Higbee, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Suspect taken into custody following hours long standoff in Higbee

HIGBEE, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: The suspect was taken to a local hospital around 12:45 a.m. after law enforcement took him into custody. According to Randolph County Sheriff's Captain James Alley, law enforcement negotiated with the suspect over the phone before firing pepper bag rounds into the suspect's car. Alley says the suspect shot himself when The post Suspect taken into custody following hours long standoff in Higbee appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tipton woman seriously injured after Sunday evening wreck on Highway 40

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Moniteau County woman is in serious condition after a roll-over crash Sunday night. 28-year-old Hannah Boehm was hospitalized after her car overturned off Highway 40 at 6:30 p.m. According to a crash report, Boehm was driving westbound on Highway 40 just past Rocheport Gravel Road. She slid off the right The post Tipton woman seriously injured after Sunday evening wreck on Highway 40 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MSHP: One person dead after wreck in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man has died after a wreck on Pier 31 road a half mile south of Possum Ridge road in Camden County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Blake Hunt was driving on Pier 31 road when it traveled off the ride side of the road and The post MSHP: One person dead after wreck in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police: Two more men arrested in connection to shooting in a parking lot

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police have arrested two more people in connection to a shots fired incident in the parking lot of the Walmart off Broadway on May 10. Columbia police, with assistance from the Jefferson City police, arrested 23-year-old Mariquan Midgyett, of Columbia, for first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Shaquail Midgyett Columbia police The post Columbia police: Two more men arrested in connection to shooting in a parking lot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StateHannibal Courier-Post

Hannibal man injured in Lewis County crash

LAGRANGE, Mo. — Both drivers from Marion County were seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon in Lewis County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Route B, 1 mile south of La Grange. A 2001 Ford Taurus was being driven southbound by 36-year-old...
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City police investigate robbery, assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating after someone was reportedly assaulted during a robbery Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened in the parking lot of the Aldi on Missouri Boulevard just before 5 p.m. An employee called 911 after someone was assaulted...
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bond reduction hearing set for Friday in Columbia murder case

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The attorney for a man accused of taking part in a robbery that killed someone in 2017 wants a judge to give him the chance to post bond. Stephen Wyse, the attorney for 28-year-old Jeffrey McWilliams, asked Judge Jeff Harris to set a $50,000 cash or surety bond in the case. Such a bond would allow McWilliams to pay 10 percent of it to be released from jail, as well as face several conditions to remain out of custody. McWilliams is currently held in the Boone County Jail without bond. A hearing is set for Friday at 9 a.m.
Audrain County, MOabc17news.com

One person recovering from Friday night crash in Audrain County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is recovering from moderate injuries after a crash on Friday night in Audrain County. Clayton Nutt, 18 from Vandalia, Missouri traveled off the left side of Route K near Audrain Road 517, just after 8 p.m. on Friday. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nutt traveled off the road, he hit a culvert and overturned the Dodge Caliber he was driving, several times.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigating suspicious fires in east Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are investigating two suspicious fires in east Columbia. Officers responded to two fires this month both at Indian Hills park on Aztec Boulevard; one fire was on May 1 and the other was last Thursday. Officials responded on May 1 to the area at around four in the morning for a The post Police investigating suspicious fires in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two arrested after Jefferson City police chase

Officers arrested the driver, Tiffany Lasley, on suspicion of drug possession and distribution and resisting arrest after the chase that started in the 3800 block of West Truman Boulevard, according to a Jefferson City Police Department news release. The post Two arrested after Jefferson City police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.