Multiple injuries after rollover crash on Highway 124 near Route YY in Boone County

UPDATE:

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 33-year-old Ian Gallup, of Columbia, was driving without a seat belt when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the right side of the road and flipped the car.

Gallup and Ayla Cain, 31, also of Columbia, suffered serious injuries in the crash. There were five juveniles who were just in the crash as well. Three of the five were wearing seat belts but all five suffered minor injuries.

All occupants were transported to University Hospital by ambulance.

ORIGINAL:

Multiple injuries are reported after a single vehicle wreck has closed Highway 124 near Route YY around 6:45 Friday night.

Boone County Fire Protection District's Gale Blomenkamp says one vehicle crashed and four people have moderate to severe injuries. Three people have minor injuries.

Crash scene at Highway 124 near Route YY.

Blomenkamp says multiple people were ejected from the vehicle and the driver is trapped under the vehicle.

Officials say the road was closed for nearly two hours.

According to BCJC, drivers should take an alternate route.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

