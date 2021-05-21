Tombolo Institute: June Info Sessions for Summer
Interested in a new career? Not sure where to start?. If you’re considering a shift or pivot in your career, this summer is a great time to take a closer look at your options and try a foundational course that could not only help determine your future learning, but a new career. Tombolo Institute is offering information sessions in many of our program areas. Learn about the job market, potential career paths, and ways to get started. Find answers to your questions directly from one of our rock star instructors in your area of interest.www.geekwire.com