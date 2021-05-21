WORDS OF WISDOM: What I Am Learning from the Pandemic

I am slowly learning what it means to feel deeply. I am slowly learning what it means to have a heart that feels deeply, to have a heart that crashes hard into the quiet whispers of those I cherish most. I am slowly learning what it means to have a heart that sings while nurtures the cracks within the skeletons that lie entwined inside the flesh of others. I am slowly learning what it means to have a heart that often falls for the kinds of souls who do not always know how to take care of it, who squeeze it with messy fingertips and who do not deserve the love it is made up of, who do not always deserve to feel the kind of magic that spills out from within. I am slowly learning what it means to have a heart that connects, a heart that simply understands the way in which the weight of the world can sometimes feels too much and can become too heavy to keep holding onto. I am slowly learning what it means to have a heart that is sensitive, a heart that wants to be chosen, a heart that wants to be seen, a heart that just sometimes needs to be heard. I am slowly learning what it means to have a heart that chooses depth over surface level, over what appears to be only black or white, a heart that chooses tenderness over apprehension. I am slowly learning what it means to have a heart that loves and that cares and sometimes over-loves and over-cares.