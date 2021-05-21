newsbreak-logo
Tillamook County, OR

CARE-A-Thon: Raising funds for poverty fighting services in Tillamook county, and your help is needed!

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 1 day ago

Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE), Inc., is entering the final days of its CARE-A-Thon annual spring fundraiser event to Knock Out Poverty, but there is still plenty of time to get involved! “Right now, we are only about one-third of the way to reaching our goal of raising $30,000 for poverty fighting services in Tillamook county,” observes Peter Starkey, Executive Director at CARE. “But I know there are a lot of teams and individuals out there working hard to support CARE, and I believe that this community’s generosity will once again come through for our friends and neighbors experiencing poverty and homelessness.” To register or to learn more about the 2021 CARE-A-Thon, visit the CARE website at www.careinc.org/donate.

