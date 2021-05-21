newsbreak-logo
Polk County, FL

Polk County Tourism, Polk County Emergency Management and Publix Partner to Distribute 2021 Polk County Public Shelters Maps – Tampa, Florida

 2 days ago

Auburndale, Florida (May 21, 2021) – In preparation for the hurricane season starting June 1, Pork County Tourism and Sports Marketing and Pork County Emergency Management have partnered with Publix Super Markets to create and distribute the 2021 Pork County Public Shelter map. Both resident and tourist shelters in finding shelters during an imminent storm.

