Fallon County, MT

William “Bill” Randash, 89

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral Services for William “Bill” Randash, 89, of Baker will be 10 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Burial will be in the Bonnievale Cemetery with Military Rites by the Baker American Legion Post. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2...

Files of the Times

Baker Spartan tennis team tied for first place with the Wolf Point Wolves at the Divisional Tournament held in Baker May 14. . .School funding was the hot topic at this year’s legislative session. In the end, schools with oil and gas revenue lost a percentage of future oil and gas revenue, which was a better deal than was proposed at the beginning of the session. . .Mike and Esther Murphy will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary May 29. . .12th annual Baker Car Show will be held June 4. . .First place winners in the Mother-Daughter Look-alike Contest were Sheila Woolington and her daughter Arika. Second place went to Alissa Miller and her daughter Emmalyn, third place - Pam Nelson and daughter Tori. . .The annual Baker Fireworks Fundraiser Pancake Breakfast fed roughly 100 people this year. This year’s donations are down, but volunteers are still hoping to reach their goal of $5,000 this year. . .Six Baker High School students received Letters of Recommendation from the Montana Board of Regents for earning top marks on the Montana University System Writing Assessment. They were Ashli Baugh, Greg Powell, Jamie Fischer, Alain Jacobsen, Gina Cantalupo and Marriah Rost.
Cuppy honored as Baker ‘Citizen of the year’

It was a surprise for Kim Cuppy when she received a call recently from City of Baker Mayor Zachman that she had been selected as the Citizen of the Year. It may have been a surprise because she has been spending much of her time on the road as a traveling nurse since she stepped down as the head of the Fallon County Health Department just a few months ago.