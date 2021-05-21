William “Bill” Randash, 89

Baker Spartan tennis team tied for first place with the Wolf Point Wolves at the Divisional Tournament held in Baker May 14. . .School funding was the hot topic at this year’s legislative session. In the end, schools with oil and gas revenue lost a percentage of future oil and gas revenue, which was a better deal than was proposed at the beginning of the session. . .Mike and Esther Murphy will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary May 29. . .12th annual Baker Car Show will be held June 4. . .First place winners in the Mother-Daughter Look-alike Contest were Sheila Woolington and her daughter Arika. Second place went to Alissa Miller and her daughter Emmalyn, third place - Pam Nelson and daughter Tori. . .The annual Baker Fireworks Fundraiser Pancake Breakfast fed roughly 100 people this year. This year’s donations are down, but volunteers are still hoping to reach their goal of $5,000 this year. . .Six Baker High School students received Letters of Recommendation from the Montana Board of Regents for earning top marks on the Montana University System Writing Assessment. They were Ashli Baugh, Greg Powell, Jamie Fischer, Alain Jacobsen, Gina Cantalupo and Marriah Rost.