newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fallon County, MT

Parkview renovation project nearing completion

By Brad Mosher bmosher@badlandspatriot.com
falloncountyextra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost a year of work to repair and upgrade the residential apartments at Parkview, it is almost done. According to Fallon County Commissioner Steve Baldwin, the wait by the residents has almost ended. “We are still on track, so hopefully we’ll get folks back in there shortly.”. “There is...

www.falloncountyextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miles City, MT
County
Fallon County, MT
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Air Conditioning#Nursing Home#Home Repairs#Interior Design#Interiors#Floor Space#The New Foundation#Drainage#February#July#Sdi Architects#Commissioners Deb Ranum#Roof#Closet Space#Water Damage#Duct Tape#Carpet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Longevity
Related
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Cuppy honored as Baker ‘Citizen of the year’

It was a surprise for Kim Cuppy when she received a call recently from City of Baker Mayor Zachman that she had been selected as the Citizen of the Year. It may have been a surprise because she has been spending much of her time on the road as a traveling nurse since she stepped down as the head of the Fallon County Health Department just a few months ago.
Fallon County, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Second community meeting focuses on FMC criticisms

A community discussion about the Fallon Medical Complex returned to the Longfellow School gymnasium April 28, but without members of the board of directors or officials attending. The business and its operations were still the main topic of the meeting, with the chief executive officer, David Espeland, drawing sharp criticism...
Fallon County, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Fairway Acres draft agreement approved by city council

A draft agreement between the City of Baker and Fallon County over maintenance of the sewer line serving the Fairway Acres area was approved by the City Council at its April 21 meeting. The agreement covers maintenance of the sewer line which serves the Lakeview golf course and Fallon County...
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Files of the Times

Fallon County Community Fund Drive will begin May 11. Beta Sigma Phi members will be going door to door. . .Winners in the Baker School Board election are Thomas Muckle with 200 votes and Steve Baldwin with 166 votes. Two positions were open for three year terms. . .The Health Facility Levy election passed with 593 votes for and 314 against. . .A one vehicle rollover was reported on Highway 7 south of Baker April 25. Trooper Dulin reported to the scene and found the driver Rob Greer, 25, of Bozeman had been ejected from the vehicle. Greer was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been working in Carter County. . .Plevna Cougars will be at their district track meet in Glendive May 12. . .Spring snow storm April 30 hits Baker area with between 3-5 inches of snow. North of Baker saw eight to ten inches of snow. Motorists were stranded along Highway 7 from Baker to Wibaux even as authorities closed the road. Visibility was zero due to 45-70 MPH gusts of wind. . .Construction of the fairgrounds grandstands is right on schedule despite an extremely wet and chilly spring. . .Harry Tronstad is honored for 45 years of service to the National Weather Service.
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Oilfield Services and Workers Banners

The economy of Baker has fluctuated up and down throughout the years due to whether or not its oilfields are thriving. When Baker found natural gas in 1915 the town started to grow rapidly, but by the 1960-1970s, oil production in the county made the population “Boom” to an increase of 4,000 people throughout the county.