Parkview renovation project nearing completion

Fallon County Community Fund Drive will begin May 11. Beta Sigma Phi members will be going door to door. . .Winners in the Baker School Board election are Thomas Muckle with 200 votes and Steve Baldwin with 166 votes. Two positions were open for three year terms. . .The Health Facility Levy election passed with 593 votes for and 314 against. . .A one vehicle rollover was reported on Highway 7 south of Baker April 25. Trooper Dulin reported to the scene and found the driver Rob Greer, 25, of Bozeman had been ejected from the vehicle. Greer was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been working in Carter County. . .Plevna Cougars will be at their district track meet in Glendive May 12. . .Spring snow storm April 30 hits Baker area with between 3-5 inches of snow. North of Baker saw eight to ten inches of snow. Motorists were stranded along Highway 7 from Baker to Wibaux even as authorities closed the road. Visibility was zero due to 45-70 MPH gusts of wind. . .Construction of the fairgrounds grandstands is right on schedule despite an extremely wet and chilly spring. . .Harry Tronstad is honored for 45 years of service to the National Weather Service.