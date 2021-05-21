newsbreak-logo
Baker, MT

Lincoln Elementary teacher closing classroom for final time

By Brad Mosher bmosher@badlandspatriot.com
falloncountyextra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Chester, a second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary, will soon be closing her books on a long education career. It started as a student growing up in Baker, graduating from the high school in 1975, going to college in Bozeman to be a teacher. She started her career in...

Montana StateKULR8

Catching your student up after virtual learning

MONTANA - While most students are back in the classroom, the impacts from virtual learning still linger. Based on a study from Stanford University, the average students is at least three months behind in math and reading. The study said it could take years to make up for that loss.
Montana StateSidney Herald

MSU College of Agriculture seeks nominations for outstanding leaders

Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award, which will be presented during the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Nov. 12-13 at MSU. The award recognizes individuals, families or businesses that have gone above and beyond for the Montana agricultural industry in the realms...
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Expanding education opportunities for Montana families

Education has been one of the most disrupted sectors by COVID-19. The ripple effects of school closures and remote learning have further put pressure on families and our economy. The Legislature responded by giving more flexibility to students, families, and educators to engage in individualized learning. We began the session...
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Baker may be back to ‘normal’ when school starts in fall

That is something Baker School District Superintendent Aaron Skogen hopes will be returning to the campuses in just a few months. Or at least as close to normal as possible. “We will be looking to operate as normal as possible,” he said, as the 2020-2021 school year got down to its final weeks.
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Files of the Times

Six students from Fallon County were awarded the opportunity to compete at the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Washington. D.C. May 4-8. Ryan Espeland and Chandler Losing of Baker and Arron Davis, Jalyn and Lexyn Walker and Shelbie Webb of Plevna joined over 5000 other delegates. The Baker team placed eighth and the Plevna team placed tenth. . .Baker resident Curt Williams was badly injured when the propane truck he was driving was run off the road and rolled several times before stopping in September 2010. Williams had a broken neck and had three surgeries, a 12 day stay in the hospital, a steel plate in his neck, nerve damage in his arm and months of physical therapy. In December 2010 he received a monetary gift from the Community Fund Drive. To show his appreciation for the money, he built a hope chest to be raffled off and the money will go back to the Community Fund Drive to help someone else in a time of need. . .Mardi Brown of Baker placed fourth in the five mile race in the 50-54 age group at the Montana Women’s Run in Billings May 7. . .Baker students will be at their district track meet May 14 in Colstrip; divisional tennis will be in Baker May 14 and state golf will be May 17 in Huntley Project. . .Picture: Mini orange grown by Doris Hinman of Baker.