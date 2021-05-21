Lincoln Elementary teacher closing classroom for final time

Six students from Fallon County were awarded the opportunity to compete at the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Washington. D.C. May 4-8. Ryan Espeland and Chandler Losing of Baker and Arron Davis, Jalyn and Lexyn Walker and Shelbie Webb of Plevna joined over 5000 other delegates. The Baker team placed eighth and the Plevna team placed tenth. . .Baker resident Curt Williams was badly injured when the propane truck he was driving was run off the road and rolled several times before stopping in September 2010. Williams had a broken neck and had three surgeries, a 12 day stay in the hospital, a steel plate in his neck, nerve damage in his arm and months of physical therapy. In December 2010 he received a monetary gift from the Community Fund Drive. To show his appreciation for the money, he built a hope chest to be raffled off and the money will go back to the Community Fund Drive to help someone else in a time of need. . .Mardi Brown of Baker placed fourth in the five mile race in the 50-54 age group at the Montana Women’s Run in Billings May 7. . .Baker students will be at their district track meet May 14 in Colstrip; divisional tennis will be in Baker May 14 and state golf will be May 17 in Huntley Project. . .Picture: Mini orange grown by Doris Hinman of Baker.