Portland, OR

John William Hufford, 85

falloncountyextra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn William Hufford, age 85, of Portland, OR, passed away on May 13, 2021. John was born on Feb. 1, 1936 in Baker, MT to Tommy Wallace and Dorothy Hufford. Bill graduated from high school in Baker, MT. After graduating high school he joined the Army in 1955 where he served for three years in Japan and Korea as a helicopter mechanic. Bill worked in the oil fields in Montana and Wyoming before moving to Oregon in around 1962. Bill married Barbara Ann Campbell in Vancouver, WA on July 3, 1965. In 1970 Bill went to work in the concrete business for 30 years driving truck for Crosswhite Co., Dicks Concrete and CSI Concrete.

www.falloncountyextra.com
